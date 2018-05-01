76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominates in Game 1 loss

Embiid totaled 31 points (12-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Philadelphia's 117-101 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round series.

Having dominated the Celtics during the regular season, Embiid picked up right where he left off in his first postseason encounter with Boston. His stellar performance was one of the few bright spots for the overmatched Sixers and served as his third consecutive playoff double-double. Embiid also put up a postseason-high 21 shot attempts, and he could be in for a similar level of usage as Philadelphia tries to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole during Thursday's Game 2.