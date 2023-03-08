Embiid finished Tuesday's 117-94 win over Minnesota with 39 points (13-22 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 28 minutes.

Embiid was in total control Tuesday, having his way with Rudy Gobert in what was another dominant performance. Embiid has been fantastic again this season, putting up elite fantasy value on a nightly basis. While there is a chance he gets some additional rest down the stretch, he has managed to remain relatively healthy and should be able to continue as a top-5 player ROS.