Embiid ended Friday's 125-114 victory over Atlanta with 38 points (12-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 13-15 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal in 36 minutes.

Embiid entered Friday's game as the leading scorer in the NBA, averaging 33.1 points per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor. His 38 points against Atlanta was a game-high and was the seventh straight time the reigning MVP has scored 30-plus points in a game, thanks in large part to his contributions at the free throw line. He'll continue to make his case for back-to-back MVP honors Monday against the struggling Wizards.