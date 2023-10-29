Embiid finished with 34 points (14-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 victory over Toronto.

Embiid led all scorers Saturday night as he shot a blazing 66.7 percent from the floor. He was close to registering his first triple-double since Dec. 31, 2022 as he bullied his way past Jakob Poetl and the rest of the Raptors' defense. With James Harden missing the first two games, Embiid has gotten plenty of help from fourth-year guard Tyrese Maxey in the first two games of the season. The reigning MVP played 35 minutes in Saturday's contest, though he could see his minutes restricted in the 76ers' next game against the Trail Blazers in a back-to-back Sunday.