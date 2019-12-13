76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominates with 38 points, 13 boards
Embiid delivered 38 points (12-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 win over the Celtics.
Embiid stepped up and dominated with Al Horford (knee) sidelined, posting a season high in scoring while handing out six dimes for the third straight contest. While he logged nearly as many turnovers (11) as assists (12) across the last two tilts, Embiid also took good care of the ball in this one, committing just two giveaways. Moreover, Embiid has made at least 11 free throws in five of the last eight games, this after sinking double-digit free throws in only two of his first 13 appearances this season.
