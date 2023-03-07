Embiid notched 42 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 19-19 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Monday's 147-143 win over the Pacers.

For the 11th time this season Embiid posted a 40-point night. He lived at the line, attempting 19 free throws and making all of them. Embiid forced the Pacers to use three centers, as Myles Turner fouled out in 17 minutes. The Sixers' center pitched in defensively with a couple of steals and a block. The only downside is Embiid failed to reach 10 rebounds in his third straight game.