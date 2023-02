Embiid finished with 28 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 105-94 victory over Orlando.

Despite a lingering foot issue, Embiid has reeled off four straight double-doubles, scoring more than 25 points in each contest. Over his last 10 games, the All-Star center is averaging 33.5 points, 10.7 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.6 blocks, 1.4 threes and 0.9 steals.