Embiid finished with 19 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one block over 37 minutes during Saturday's 131-111 win over Toronto.

The center was a one-man wrecking crew for the 76ers, and not in the good way -- he elbowed Khem Birch (face) in the first quarter and sent the Raptor into the concussion protocol, then stepped on Scottie Barnes' ankle in the fourth. Embiid also reeled off his 12th straight double-double though, and he's averaging 32.4 points, 13.8 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.6 blocks, 1.3 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch.