76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-double in Game 6 victory

Embiid compiled 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 112-101 Game 6 win over the Raptors.

Embiid struggled with turnovers (five) once again but was clearly a factor on both ends in this one. With two full days of rest on the horizon heading into Sunday's Game 7, Embiid has ample time to rest and recover in advance of the biggest game of his career.

