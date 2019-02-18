76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-double in loss

Embiid produced 12 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 23 minutes in Team Giannis' loss to Team LeBron in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

Embiid crashed the glass, leading all rebounders in the All-Star Game. He's the second-leading rebounder in the NBA with 13.5 this season. Embiid will try to push the 76ers higher up the standings - they currently sit at the five-seed with a 37-21 record which is only 1.0 games back of the the three-seed.