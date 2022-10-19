Embiid notched 26 points (9-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 126-117 loss to the Celtics.

After scoring just one point in the first quarter, Embiid responded with seven or more points in each of the other three periods. Nine of his 15 rebounds came in the second half as he played 21 minutes after halftime. While he played in only two preseason games, the 28-year-old looks primed to produce another excellent season and defend his scoring title.