Embiid (back) posted 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes of Monday's 112-94 loss to the Hawks.

After missing Saturday's game with a sore back, Embiid returned to a short-handed 76ers roster that was missing eight players either due to COVID-19 issues or injury. While Embiid didn't play his normal amount of minutes, he was still able to manage his seventh double-double of the season and took the most shots during Monday's game.