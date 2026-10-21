Embiid ended with 13 points (4-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 106-100 win over the Knicks.

Embiid tied for fourth place in scoring for the 76ers on Tuesday, but he did lead the team in rebounding while sacrificing some usage to accommodate for the arrivals of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown. The star big man endured a start-stop 2025-26 campaign due to various injuries, and Embiid is looking to play at least 60 regular-season games this year for the first time since 2022-23.