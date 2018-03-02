76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-double in Thursday's win

Embiid scored 17 points (7-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-8 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, six assists and a block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 win over the Cavaliers.

He's got 12 double-doubles in his last 14 games and 32 on the season, putting Embiid in the top 10 in the league in that category despite playing fewer games than everyone else on the leaderboard expect DeMarcus Cousins. He'll still get the occasional rest, but the 23-year-old should be a consistent and dominant fantasy force down the stretch.