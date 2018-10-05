76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-double in win

Embiid had 22 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-7 FT) and 10 rebounds in Friday's win over the Mavericks.

Embiid also added four assists in 24 minutes, but he committed six of the Sixers' 22 turnovers and missed all three of his three-point attempts.

