76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-double plus six dimes

Embiid turned in 22 points (8-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 win over the Nuggets.

Embiid matched his season high in assists while logging his 15th double-double through 20 appearances in 2019-20. Expect him to stay aggressive during Thursday's nationally televised matchup versus the rival Celtics.