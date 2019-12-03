76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-double streak at four

Embiid scored 16 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 30 minutes during Monday's 103-94 win over the Jazz.

That's now four straight double-doubles for the center, and he's pulled down 10 or more boards in eight straight games. Embiid isn't producing at quite the pace he did last season, but he remains a dynamic fantasy asset thanks to his multi-category skill set.