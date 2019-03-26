76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles again Monday

Embiid collected 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 119-98 loss to the Magic.

Embiid was one of the few bright spots in what was an ugly loss for the 76ers as a team, double-doubling for his 17th consecutive game. Embiid continues to showcase his interior and perimeter capabilities, shooting with great efficiency and being a presence in the paint.