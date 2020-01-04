76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles but shoots poorly

Embiid had 20 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 118-108 loss at Houston.

Embiid's knee injury made him lose only one contest, and the star big man extended his double-double streak to four games with another solid performance on both ends of the court. That said, Embiid is shooting just 49.3 percent from the field over that four-game stretch, and he needs to improve his efficiency if he wants to remain one of top interior threats in the league moving forward.