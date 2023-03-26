Embiid racked up 28 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 loss to the Suns.

Embiid didn't have his best shooting performance Saturday, but such is the case with star players -- they can deliver an excellent stat line even if they're not playing at their best. This was Embiid's fifth double-double since the beginning of the month. He's averaging a robust stat line of 34.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 blocks per game since the beginning of March.