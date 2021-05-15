Embiid mustered 13 points (3-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 23 minutes in Friday's win over the Magic.

Embiid has played 25 minutes or fewer in three straight games, as the Sixers are being extra cautious with the star big man ahead of the upcoming playoff run. The limited minutes didn't prevent Embiid from notching another double-double, though. His fantasy upside might not be as high as one would expect considering the Sixers do not have much to play for in the final game of the regular season.