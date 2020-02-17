76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in All-Star Game
Embiid totaled 22 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Sunday's 157-155 All-Star Game loss to Team LeBron.
Embiid was one of four players on the Team Giannis squad to record a double-double. There were plenty of rebounds to go around in what was a highly offensive-minded game. Despite the All-Star nod, Embiid has been difficult to own at times in fantasy because he's missed 16 of the Sixers' 55 games. However, he's shown good health recently, giving his fantasy owners hope that the star center can stay on the court for the stretch run.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...