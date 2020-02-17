76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in All-Star Game

Embiid totaled 22 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Sunday's 157-155 All-Star Game loss to Team LeBron.

Embiid was one of four players on the Team Giannis squad to record a double-double. There were plenty of rebounds to go around in what was a highly offensive-minded game. Despite the All-Star nod, Embiid has been difficult to own at times in fantasy because he's missed 16 of the Sixers' 55 games. However, he's shown good health recently, giving his fantasy owners hope that the star center can stay on the court for the stretch run.