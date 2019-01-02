76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in big road win

Embiid (knee) totaled 28 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in the 76ers' 119-113 win over the Clippers on Tuesday.

Embiid's knee showed no ill effects after it caused him to miss the Sixers' previous game, as both his scoring and rebounding totals were the highest on either squad. The dominant big man's double-double was his league-leading 32nd of the campaign, and he left no doubts about his health when he rattled off 15 points in the opening quarter. Embiid also had some key contributions late when the Clippers were in the midst of a furious fourth-quarter rally, and he's now posted six straight double-doubles overall. The 24-year-old will look to extend his impressive streak when Philadelphia continues its Western Conference swing versus the Suns on Wednesday night.