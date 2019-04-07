76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in double-digit win

Embiid (kneecap) totaled 20 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 28 minutes in the 76ers' 116-96 win over the Bulls on Saturday.

Embiid shook off his probable designation to turn in a highly efficient effort over a modest amount of minutes. The dominant big man last failed to generate a double-double way back on Jan. 19 against the Thunder, a tangible example of how automatic he's been each time he's taken the floor. With the 76ers' playoff seeding essentially set, Embiid could conceivably be rested over Philadelphia's final two games versus the Heat and Bulls.