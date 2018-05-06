76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in Game 3 loss
Embiid managed 22 points (10-26 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 41 minutes during Philadelphia's 101-98 overtime loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Embiid had trouble with the defense of both Al Horford and Aron Baynes, as his 38.5 percent success rate from the field was his second sub-40-percent tally. However, the 24-year-old now has five consecutive double-doubles dating back to the first-round series against the Heat, and he'll look to help the Sixers avoid a series sweep in Monday's Game 4.
