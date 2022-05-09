Embiid contributed 24 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-108 win over the Heat.

Embiid missed the first two games of the series and it showed, as Philadelphia has bounced back to even things up following his return to the hardwood. The star big man has seven double-doubles in eight playoff appearances so far and continues to make a huge impact for the Sixers on both ends of the court.