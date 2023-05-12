Embiid logged 26 points (9-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 41 minutes during Thursday's 95-86 loss to Boston in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Embiid continues to play through an ongoing knee injury, racking up a double-double during the Game 6 loss. While he was able to play significant minutes, he did appear hampered at times, struggling to get up the floor. He will undoubtedly be ready to go for Game 7 but if the 76ers are able to advance beyond the second round, Embiid's health has to be a major concern moving forward.