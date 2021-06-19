Embiid finished with 22 points (9-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 38 minutes in Friday's win over the Hawks.

Embiid has recorded three straight double-doubles and has accomplished that feat in four of the six games of the series, while also scoring at least 20 points on five different occasions. The impact Embiid has on both ends of the court is huge for the Sixers, and Philadelphia needs him to have a big Game 7 if the Sixers want to advance to the next round. Considering Embiid is averaging 30.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per game in the series, he could be in line to carry the Sixers on Sunday.