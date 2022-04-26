Embiid recorded 20 points (7-15 FG, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists across 40 minutes in a 103-88 loss to Toronto on Monday.

Embiid continued to play through a torn ligament in his right thumb suffered during Game 3. After recording back-to-back games of 31-plus points, the five-time All-Star has put up 20.5 points on 45.2 percent shooting from the field in the two games since.