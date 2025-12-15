Embiid contributed 22 points (8-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 120-117 loss to the Hawks.

Embiid did a great job attacking the glass in this one, setting a new season high in rebounds while notching his first double-double of the season. He's logged at least 30 minutes in three straight games, so it'll be interesting to see if the 76ers medical staff schedules Embiid for a rest day during Philly's upcoming Friday-Saturday, back-to-back set to open up Week 9.