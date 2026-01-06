Embiid accumulated 32 points (13-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 125-124 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Embiid continues to look more fluid on the court, and his workloads are trending up. As long as his knees keep responding well, he could be in line for a strong second half of the regular season. Over his last four games, he's averaging 28.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 blocks.