76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in painful loss

Embiid tallied 21 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in 45 minutes during Sunday's 92-90 loss to the Raptors.

Embiid was devastated Sunday after the 76ers fell agonizingly short of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. It took a Kawhi Leonard buzzer-beater to send the 76ers home in what was a fascinating series. Embiid has battled illness throughout the last week or so but will certainly make no excuses for their playoff exit. Looking forward, the 76ers have a number of decisions to make regarding the future of the franchise. Embiid is unlikely to see any change in his role but the injury tag is likely to hang over his head for at least another season.