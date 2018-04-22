76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in Saturday's victory

Embiid had 14 points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 12 rebounds, five blocks, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 106-102 victory over the Heat.

Embiid struggled from the field, connecting on just 2-of-11 field-goal attempts, but managed 12 rebounds to go with five blocked shots. The fact the 76ers were able to come away with the win despite Embiid's struggles bodes well for them heading into Game Five as they look to advance to the second-round.