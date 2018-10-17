76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in season opener

Embiid dropped 23 points (9-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 105-87 loss to the Celtics.

The 76ers were eventually blown out Tuesday, despite the efforts of Embiid who finished with a team-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds. They clearly have some work to do on their rotations and looked lost in the half-court at times throughout the game. Embbid appeared fully healthy and the 36 minutes are a great sign that he is ready to handle all the playing time that comes his way. Their next game is against the Bulls on Thursday in what should be a favorable matchup for Embiid and his teammates alike.