76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in victory
Embiid recorded 25 points (7-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 victory over Detroit.
Embiid returned to action Saturday, after sitting out due to rest in the teams previous game. He did look somewhat rusty in this game, requiring 21 field-goal attempts to reach his 25 point total. He also failed to record a single block for the third time in his last four outings. On a positive note, he racked up his sixth consecutive double-double, and appeared fully healthy in the victory. He gets a favorable matchup when the Suns come to town Monday, so should be set for a huge night.
