76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in victory

Embiid finished with 25 points (8-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 105-98 victory over the Knicks.

Embiid played 34 minutes Monday, leading the 76ers to a much-needed victory over the Knicks. He was questionable coming into the game with some lingering soreness from his back injury but appeared relatively healthy in a favorable matchup against Enes Kanter. He has missed five of his last nine games which is a minor concern for owners. Hopefully, his back injury is something he can move on from sooner rather than later, and he can find his way back to consistent minutes on a nightly basis. The team gets two nights off before traveling to Portland to face the Trail Blazers, and we should consider Embiid probable for this game.