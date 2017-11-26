76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in victory
Embiid finished with 18 points (7-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds and six assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 130-111 victory over the Magic.
Embiid entered the game with a cold, and looked sluggish for much of the contest. He also played only 28 minutes, however, this was likely due to the nature of the scoreline. Embiid still managed to record his third consecutive double-double, and fifth in his last six games. He has had some injury concerns around his knees, but has looked healthy for the most part, and will aim to keep it going against LeBron James and the Cavaliers on Monday.
