76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles Sunday

Embiid scored 27 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Sunday's 122-112 loss to the Thunder.

Embiid played like the superstar he is Sunday night on the national stage, but it wasn't enough to beat the star-studded Thunder. Embiid has yet to play in back-to-backs this season, so his status for Monday night should be monitored closely leading up to their game against the Bucks.