76ers' Joel Embiid: Doubtful for Game 1

Embiid (knee) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's Game 1 against the Nets.

This is a surprising and unfortunate development for the 76ers, as it looks like Embiid is going to be held out for at least the first game of the team's opening playoff series. It's unclear how long Embiid could remain sidelined, but any missed time is a massive blow for Philly in this series. If Embiid is officially ruled out, Boban Marjanovic, Amir Johnson and Greg Monroe would likely all split time at center.