76ers' Joel Embiid: Doubtful for Game 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Embiid (abdomen) is doubtful for Game 3 against the Celtics on Friday, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.
This is yet another small victory for Embiid, who was ruled out well ahead of both Game 1 and Game 2. While he's unlikely to step onto the court for Game 3, the big man has recently been given clearance to practice in a limited fashion, indicating that he's currently ramping up his basketball activities. Adem Bona has started the first two games of the series and figures to do so again Friday night.
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