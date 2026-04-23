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Embiid (abdomen) is doubtful for Game 3 against the Celtics on Friday, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

This is yet another small victory for Embiid, who was ruled out well ahead of both Game 1 and Game 2. While he's unlikely to step onto the court for Game 3, the big man has recently been given clearance to practice in a limited fashion, indicating that he's currently ramping up his basketball activities. Adem Bona has started the first two games of the series and figures to do so again Friday night.

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