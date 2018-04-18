76ers' Joel Embiid: Doubtful for Game 3
Embiid (eye) is listed as doubtful for Game 3 against the Heat on Thursday, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Embiid was able to go through some light practicing Wednesday, though he's yet to take part in contact and that appears to be his final hurdle before being cleared for his playoff debut. As of now, Embiid has been given a doubtful designation Thursday, so barring a surprise, his next shot to play will be Game 4 on Saturday. That said, it will still be worth it to monitor his status up through pregame warmups to make sure Embiid is ruled out as expected. Ersan Ilyasova moved into the starting lineup at center in Game 2 and appears likely to do so again after posting a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double across 28 minutes.
