76ers' Joel Embiid: Doubtful for Wednesday
Embiid (hand) is doubtful for Wednesday's tilt against the Spurs, Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice reports.
Embiid injured his shooting hand during Sunday's victory over the Suns. X-Rays returned negative, but he's still apparently dealing with significant discomfort. More information on his status will likely be available following Wednesday's morning shootaround. On the strong chance he misses the contest, Amir Johnson, Richaun Holmes and Trevor Booker are all candidates to see expanded roles.
More News
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.