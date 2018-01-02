76ers' Joel Embiid: Doubtful for Wednesday

Embiid (hand) is doubtful for Wednesday's tilt against the Spurs, Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice reports.

Embiid injured his shooting hand during Sunday's victory over the Suns. X-Rays returned negative, but he's still apparently dealing with significant discomfort. More information on his status will likely be available following Wednesday's morning shootaround. On the strong chance he misses the contest, Amir Johnson, Richaun Holmes and Trevor Booker are all candidates to see expanded roles.