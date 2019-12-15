76ers' Joel Embiid: Doubtful Sunday

Embiid is considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Nets due to an upper respiratory illness, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid seems to have picked up the illness overnight and will likely be given the game off. With Al Horford (knee) also questionable, the 76ers could be down their top two frontcourt pieces. If either is ruled out, look for Mike Scott and Kyle O'Quinn to see expanded roles.