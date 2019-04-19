76ers' Joel Embiid: Downgraded to doubtful

Embiid (knee) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's Game 4 in Brooklyn.

Embiid entered Friday as questionable, and the fact that he has already been downgraded to doubtful is certainly not a good sign for the big man's health. The 76ers did manage to earn a win in convincing fashion without Embiid on Thursday, and it looks like they'll have to do it one more time before the series heads back to Philadelphia.