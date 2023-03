Embiid (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Nuggets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Embiid attempted to participate in the 76ers' morning shootaround, but the team opted to shut him down as a precaution. The MVP candidates' absence will mark his first missed game since March 1, but there's been no indication that the issue will cause him to miss multiple contests. Embiid's next chance to suit up will arrive Wednesday against Dallas.