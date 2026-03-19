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76ers' Joel Embiid: Downgraded to out
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1 min read
Embiid (oblique) is out for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Embiid continues to recover from a right oblique strain. Saturday's tilt in Utah marks his next chance to play. The center minutes should be divvied up among Andre Drummond and Adem Bona on Thursday.
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