Embiid compiled a team-high 19 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and a block over 23 minutes Wednesday versus the Hornets.

As is frequently the case, the offense primarily ran through Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden in this one. Embiid hasn't hit any of his five three-point tries during the preseason, but there's not much to worry about yet, with only a pair of games under the belt and him coming off of back-to-back seasons shooting north of 37 percent from deep. Embiid should remain a centerpiece of the Sixers' offense in 2022-23 as he looks to build on a career-best 30.6 points per game last season.