Embiid went for 30 points (7-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 14-16 FT), 13 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Friday's 102-94 Game 3 loss against the Celtics.

Embiid has double-doubled in all three games of the series, but at times it's felt like he's been alone out there against the red-hot Celtics. The star big man is averaging 30.0 points and 13.0 rebounds in the playoffs, although he's shooting an uncharacteristically modest 46.4 percent from the field.