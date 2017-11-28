76ers' Joel Embiid: Drops 30 points in Monday's loss
Embiid provided 30 points (11-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT) and 11 rebounds across 33 minutes during a 113-91 loss to the Cavaliers on Monday.
Embiid's 30 points marked a team high as he secured his 10th double-double of the season. However, he didn't provide any other supporting stats, as failed to pick up a single assist, steal and block for the first time so far this year. If Ben Simmons, who left this game early with an ankle injury, is forced to miss any time, the team will rely even more heavily on Embiid.
