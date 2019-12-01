76ers' Joel Embiid: Drops 32 points in win
Embiid scored 32 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 15-15 FT), and gathered 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in a win over the Pacers on Saturday.
Another day, another game of double-digit free throws made for Embiid. This time, he went an astonishing 15-of-15 from the line. Four years into Embiid's career, it's still encouraging to see him play both games of a back-to-back set. The 25-year old played 33 minutes in this one after seeing 35 minutes against the Knicks one night prior. In the three contests since his zero-point dud against the Raptors on Nov. 25, Embiid has shown exactly why a zero-point game is so surprising from him. In those three games, he's putting up 30.6 points, 14.6 boards and two blocks while swishing 13.3 of his 14.6 free-throw attempts per game.
